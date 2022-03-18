Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director Buys $14,700.00 in Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritone alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,500 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,175.00.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $37.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.