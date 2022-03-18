Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

3/10/2022 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/3/2022 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

1/18/2022 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

