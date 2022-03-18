Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0737 on Top Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 102.8% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $557,400.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.84 or 0.07024169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,709.46 or 0.99962599 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

