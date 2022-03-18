Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

