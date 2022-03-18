Verus Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.67 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

