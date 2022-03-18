Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $131,498.24 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

