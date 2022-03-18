Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of VSCO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 40,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,962,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.