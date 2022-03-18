Vidulum Trading 27.5% Lower This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $20,882.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00030656 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

