Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VIRX opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
VIRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
