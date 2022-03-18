Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $56.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 1,141,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

