Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 2.6%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.80 and last traded at $103.80. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.