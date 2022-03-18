Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €248.73 ($273.33).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €155.46 ($170.84) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €183.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.