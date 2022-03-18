Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €248.73 ($273.33).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €155.46 ($170.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €176.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €183.91. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

