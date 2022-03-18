Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

VNNVF stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

