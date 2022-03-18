Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

VNNVF stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.