Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($164.84) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded up €1.00 ($1.10) on Friday, hitting €149.75 ($164.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.14. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

