Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.46. 43,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $400.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.