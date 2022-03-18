Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.44. 10,095,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

