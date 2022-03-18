Waltonchain Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,675,145 coins and its circulating supply is 79,699,933 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.