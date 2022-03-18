Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.