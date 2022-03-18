Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

