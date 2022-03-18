Wealth Architects LLC Buys 328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

