Wealth Architects LLC Buys Shares of 14,126 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.49 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.