Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

