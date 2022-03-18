Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.