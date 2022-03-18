Wealth Architects LLC Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.