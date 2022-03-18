Wedbush Weighs in on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

DBD stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

