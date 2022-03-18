Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.30 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.85 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/25/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/14/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.85 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/7/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.53 ($4.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/31/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/25/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/24/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €3.91 ($4.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.30 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.85 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €7.04 ($7.73). 11,762,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of €12.26 ($13.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

