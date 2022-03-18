Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.
Weibo stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
