Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.