Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $128.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.63.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.