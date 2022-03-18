Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 23,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,817. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
