Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock to C$7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Westport Fuel Systems traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 20,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 346,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$573,655.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$383.44 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.27.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

