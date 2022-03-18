Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
WHLR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
