Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WHLR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.