Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,613 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 173,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $121.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.