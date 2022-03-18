Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,779 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.