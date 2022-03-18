Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $110.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

