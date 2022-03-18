Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $244.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average of $252.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.77 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

