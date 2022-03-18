Whittier Trust Co. Has $123.92 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 126,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

