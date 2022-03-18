Whittier Trust Co. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

