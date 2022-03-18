Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

