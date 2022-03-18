Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.