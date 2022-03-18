Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,984 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $133.29. 757,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,815. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

