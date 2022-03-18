Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,220 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 392,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,003. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

