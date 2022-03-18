Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after buying an additional 253,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. 637,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,490. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

