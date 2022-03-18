Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 593 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $566.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.79 and a 200 day moving average of $618.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

