Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.05 and a 200-day moving average of $381.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

