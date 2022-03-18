Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $280.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.