Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,476,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

