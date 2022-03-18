Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,554 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.94 and its 200 day moving average is $597.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.