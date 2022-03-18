Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,321 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

