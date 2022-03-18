Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 398.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 122,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

